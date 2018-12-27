The updated antique shingle and stone colonial carriage house at 306 Carter Street sits on a 1.6-acre level property, and it was once home to a world-renowned photographer. The updated antique shingle and stone colonial carriage house at 306 Carter Street sits on a 1.6-acre level property, and it was once home to a world-renowned photographer. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market / Carriage house once owned by acclaimed photographer 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The level of artistry demonstrated by photographic illustrator Oscar “Ozzie” Sweet in his photographs catapulted him into the ranks of internationally renowned photographers. The images of the Stamford native graced the covers and pages of many prestigious magazines, among them Newsweek, Look, and Collier’s.

Sweet, a prolific photographer, was credited with helping to define a new era of photography, according to his New York Times obituary in February 2013. His famous subjects included Albert Einstein, Ingrid Bergman, Jackie Robinson, and Dwight D. Eisenhower and a host of others.

Sweet’s obituary mentioned that he was an apprentice to the Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum and reported that his work was influenced by iconic American painter Norman Rockwell.

Knowing of his critical eye and artistic flair, it should come as no surprise that he chose a picture perfect property in New Canaan to call home for a while, according to documentation at the New Canaan Historical Society. In 1939, Sweet lived in the antique wood shingle and stone colonial carriage house at 306 Carter Street on an attractive property that might have inspired Rockwell to capture it on a canvas.

The sizable natural wood-colored carriage house was built in 1908 and served Clapboard Hill Farm. It was built for Ernest Greene Sr., whose next door neighbor was Elizur Cable, a farmer, hat-maker, tax assessor, and justice of the peace, who was co-founder and president of the New Canaan Creamery. A plaque at the front door identifies this home as a “Town of New Canaan Historic House.” The carriage house was converted into a home in 1950 according to a document at the historical society.

In the transition many of the vintage features were preserved, such as the chestnut wide-plank flooring, exposed beams, and plaster walls, even while the structure was built to accommodate modern living. The 6,319-square-foot house was further embellished with modern amenities and beautiful finishing elements more recently and has now been completely updated for the 21st century.

Among its many attractive features are the large attached rustic guest house, a greenhouse-like solarium with a brick floor, a barn, a heart-shaped heated in-ground swimming pool, and cabana. Some details are more subtle as in the newel post and hand railing on the staircase from the living room to the second floor.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Updated Antique Colonial Carriage House ADDRESS: 306 Carter Street PRICE: $1,995,000 ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: 1.6-acre level property, attached guest house, heated in-ground swimming pool, cabana, barn/stable, patios, solarium, generator, sauna, thermal windows, Cable TV Conn, covered porch, two fireplaces, wood roof, theater/media room, six-zoned oil and gas heating system, pergola, sheds, stone walls, well water, detached garage, pull-down attic stairs, partial unfinished basement, five bedrooms (in main house), four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: East Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $1,798,440 MILL RATE: 16.96 mills TAXES: $29,980

There are more unique features inside, including a massive floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with an arch created by careful positioning of large, flat rocks capped off with a pointed keystone. One of the stones has a dragonfly etched into it. There are also stone columns in the spacious living room. Some rooms have stone or exposed red brick walls.

The attractive stonework begins with the tall fieldstone wall that borders the property and continuing with the stone chimney. There is a long driveway with ample parking. This side of the house has three doors: The formal front entrance — where the plaque is positioned, a center entrance into the living room with a garden courtyard in front of it, and the third into the chef’s country kitchen. On the opposite side of the house there is a wide, covered porch from which to sit and take in relaxing views of the attractive 1.6-acre level property.

