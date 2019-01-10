The brown shingle and stone house at 75 Louises Lane sits on a property of almost three acres on a quiet cul-de-sac only two minutes from Scotts Corner and four miles from New Canaan Village. The brown shingle and stone house at 75 Louises Lane sits on a property of almost three acres on a quiet cul-de-sac only two minutes from Scotts Corner and four miles from New Canaan Village. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market / Brown shingle house has a style all its own 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The brown shingle and stone house at 75 Louise’s Lane almost defies categorization.

The New Canaan Property Appraisals Search Page identifies the house as a Cape Cod. One online real estate agency calls it a Cape Cod ranch, although it is not all on one level, while another website calls it “other” on the listing sheet. In marketing material, the listing agent refers to it as “stone and shingle Country Ranch.”

It’s no surprise that people have a difficult time defining this house. Its open floor plan lends itself to the contemporary style. And it does have a traditional center hall entrance, but is that enough to call it a colonial? Not really. No use wasting time trying to come up with an appropriate style name. Someone should simply call it “home.” Home sweet home.

This 10-room house was built in 1952 on a level and gently sloping waterfront property of almost three acres, with a 50-foot heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa looking over a natural pond. The home’s residents and neighbors from four other houses canoe and ice skate on this pond, which requires no maintenance.

It sits in a secluded woodland setting on a cul-de-sac only four miles from New Canaan Village and the Metro-North train station in one direction and only two minutes to Scott’s Corner in Pound Ridge, N.Y., in the other direction. There are stunning views from every room of the beautifully landscaped property.

It really is a special house and property, one that the current owners originally purchased as their weekend country home, but they found themselves spending more and more time there and eventually made it their year-round residence. It has an abundance of natural light and an open floor plan. It is at once sophisticated and yet casual enough for today’s lifestyles, and enjoys a perfect flow for entertaining inside and out.

A long gravel driveway travels through this very private setting to the ample parking area and attached two-car garage. A slate path leads to the covered porch of the front entrance, where the door is flanked by sidelights from casing to threshold. The house has 4,430 square feet of living space beginning with the spacious formal living room, which features an interior stone wall that extend to the exterior.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 75 Louise’s Lane PRICE: $1,899,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 2.86-acre level and gently sloping property, 50-foot heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, cabana room, waterfront property, pond view, professionally landscaped, garden area, patio, underground sprinkler, whole house generator, thermal window, audio system, cable — available/pre-wired, open floor plan, only about four miles to downtown New Canaan and the Metro North train station, stone wall, wood shingle roof, zoned oil heat, attached two-car garage, private well, pull-down attic stairs, basement crawl space, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: West Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $1,354,430 MILL RATE: 16.96 mills TAXES: $22,971

Step down from the foyer into this room where there is a fireplace in the stone wall with a natural stone keystone. This room also has a wall of windows topped with transoms and French doors to the large slate covered and open patio.

On the opposite side of the foyer, French doors open into the formal dining room, which features a wall of built-in display shelving with art lighting. In the gourmet kitchen there are granite counters, glass-front cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a four-burner range, and a walk-in pantry. A door leads to the patio. A long center island separates the kitchen from the family room, where there is a cathedral ceiling with skylights, built-in shelves and lower cabinets, and a wall of multiple windows that look over the pool and pond. The living room side of the center island serves as a breakfast bar for four.

