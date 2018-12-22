letters to the editor

‘Drink Wiser’ this holiday season

Dear Editor:

As we gather over holiday feasts this time of year, many of us choose to enjoy some holiday spirits. Before you ring in the New Year with friends and family, we ask that you resolve to enjoy responsibly and “Drink Wiser” this holiday season.

Budweiser’s new responsible drinking campaign, “Drink Wiser,” promotes simple drinking behaviors that can lift your holiday cheer while also keeping our community safe.

If you plan to toast the season, remember these two resolutions to keep everyone’s spirits bright:

1. Plan ahead for safe rides

2. Hydrate between beers

Since the launch of Anheuser-Busch’s first responsible drinking campaign in 1982, the brewer and its wholesaler partners, including Dichello Distributors Inc., have invested more than $1 billion in national advertising campaigns and community-based programs to promote alcohol responsibility and prevent drunk driving and harmful drinking behaviors.

Drunk driving and binge drinking are 100 percent preventable, so make the smart choice this holiday season. Those who plan ahead to “Drink Wiser” can spend their holidays focused on what matters most.

Tony Lota

Alcohol Awareness Coordinator

Dichello Distributors, Inc.

Orange CT.