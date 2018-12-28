The March 14 student walkout at New Canaah High School. The March 14 student walkout at New Canaah High School. Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Year in Review: New Canaan balances new and old town issues 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The past year has been transformative for the town.

From a change in representatives at the state level, to a woman being named to the Fire Commission for the first time, New Canaan appears to be in a state of change. The town also continued long-discussed issues like later school start times and cellphone coverage.

Here is a collection of the year’s best and biggest stories:

Town grapples with death of 10-year-old

from flu

A fourth-grader at West School died from complications due to the flu in January.

Nico Mallozzi, 10, was a child known around town for his exuberance and energy according to town residents and school officials. When he wasn’t at school, Mallozzi spent time at SoNo Ice House, where he was a member of the Connecticut RoughRiders as part of the 07 RoughRiders.

Mallozzi, who was the third of four children, tested positive for Type B flu. The hockey community and town residents alike worked together to help the Mallozzi family. A gofundme effort for the Nico Mallozzi Memorial Fund would go on to raise more than $130,000.

Snapchat

feud reaches resolution

A Snapchat-related feud, which left a New Canaan boy injured and two star Darien football players benched in last year’s Turkey Bowl, reached a resolution earlier this year.

Brian Minicus, a senior wide receiver on Darien’s team and Jack Joyce, the team’s senior starting quarterback, were involved in the incident on Nov. 6, 2017. According to court documents, Minicus allegedly went to a New Canaan home and repeatedly punched a New Canaan boy in the head while other Darien teenagers held him down. Joyce was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer after he allegedly went to the home and yelled at another teenager and then lied to police about his involvement.

Both boys were accepted into accelerated rehabilitation programs, after which their charges would be dropped after completing volunteer work. Both were also barred from having contact with the victim.

Students walk out to protest school shootings

Around 900 New Canaan High School students walked out of class to show solidarity with victims of school shootings on March 14.

The walkout was part of a nationwide movement against gun violence. The demonstration took place exactly one month after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that claimed 17 lives. In honor of those killed, the protest was scheduled to last 17 minutes.

Many adults and town officials supported the students’ exercising their rights.

While some Board of Education members worried the protest would set a precedent, Superintendent Bryan Luizzi said this isn’t anticipated. Around 80 seventh-graders and 100 eighth-graders at Saxe Middle School also participated in the walkout.

