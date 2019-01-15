Wilton man facing DUI charge

NEW CANAAN — A 46-year-old Wilton man was charged with driving under the influence after being found unresponsive at the wheel, police said.

On Jan. 13 at 4:26 p.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to the area of Hoyt Street and East Avenue on the report of a vehicle parked on the side of the road with the driver slouched over the steering wheel.

Arriving officers discovered Jude Travers-Frazier in the driver’s seat with the engine running, police said. Eventually, Travers-Frazier woke up and officers allegedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.

A field sobriety test was conducted, and Travers-Frazier was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.

Travers-Frazier posted $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568