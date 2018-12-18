Shattered windshield leads to drug charges

NEW CANAAN — A 20-year-old Norwalk man was charged with possession of marijuana after officers pulled over a vehicle with a shattered windshield.

On Dec. 12 at 7:36 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle traveling on Old Norwalk Road with a shattered windshield. Upon speaking with the occupants, the officer detected the odor of marijuana, police said.

A subsequent investigation led to one of the passengers, Elvis Canahui, being issued a misdemeanor summons for possession of more than a half ounce of cannabis. Canahui was given the summons at the scene and released on a promise to appear. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.

Another passenger identified as Fabian Vargas, a 19-year-old Norwalk resident, was also issued an infraction for possession of drug paraphernalia. The operator of the vehicle was issued a verbal warning for the obstructed view from the shattered windshield.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568