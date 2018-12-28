omni omni Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pet of the Week / Omni 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Omni is a 4-year-old large, mixed breed dog. He has the coloring of a German shepherd, the appetite of a beagle, and the body shape of a barrel.

He is shy when he first meets new people, but once he warms up he is a cuddle bug. He likes to play fetch in the yard, and walks nicely on the leash. He is definitely a moderate energy dog that likes to have some fun and then hop up on the couch for some hangout time. He would be a great choice for individuals, couples, or families that have a quiet home.

