Search 
Fri Dec 28 2018

Home  

News  

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Opinion

Obituaries

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, December 28 News
News

Pet of the Week / Omni

on
  • omni Photo: Contributed

    omni

    omni

    Photo: Contributed
Photo: Contributed
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

omni

omni

Photo: Contributed
Omni

Omni is a 4-year-old large, mixed breed dog. He has the coloring of a German shepherd, the appetite of a beagle, and the body shape of a barrel.

He is shy when he first meets new people, but once he warms up he is a cuddle bug. He likes to play fetch in the yard, and walks nicely on the leash. He is definitely a moderate energy dog that likes to have some fun and then hop up on the couch for some hangout time. He would be a great choice for individuals, couples, or families that have a quiet home.

To learn more about Lola, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.

loading