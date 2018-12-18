Norwalk man facing DUI charge

NEW CANAAN — A 28-year-old Norwalk man was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

On Dec. 13 at 11:15 p.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to the area of Kiwanis Park on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the park. Arriving officers discovered the driver, Nestor Salomon, unresponsive with the keys in the ignition. After two or three minutes, Salomon woke up and officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, police said.

After failing a field sobriety test, Salomon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He posted $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.

