News Briefs: Carriage Barn to host annual juried show

Carriage Barn to host annual juried show

NEW CANAAN — The Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual juried photography show will open to the public with a reception on Jan. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., acccording to a news release. The community is invited to view and celebrate the work of seventy-nine professional, amateur and student photographers whose work was selected for inclusion in this year’s show.

The show was juried by curators from the International Center of Photography, the world’s leading institution dedicated to photography and visual culture.

The exhibit will be on view through Feb. 15, 2019. The photographs are for sale and a portion of sales benefits the Carriage Barn Arts Center.

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, located in New Canaan’s Waveny Park, is open to the public and admission is free. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.