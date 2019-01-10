News Briefs: Bat, not seen since 1940s, found in state; Postal Service collection boxes burglarized in two towns

Postal Service collection boxes burglarized

in two towns

WILTON — United States Postal Service collection boxes were broken into on Jan. 5 in at least two towns, according to police.

Police said one of the mail receptacles targeted was on the property of the Wilton Post Office at 15 Hubbard Road. Two other boxes were also broken into outside of the Weston Post Office and a third one between Weston Road and Camelot Real Estate, police said.

Both incidents involved forced entry at some point between the afternoon of Jan. 5 — when the boxes were last emptied before the crimes were committed — and the following Sunday morning, police said.

Weston Police Chief Edwin Henion said it appears the perpetrators pried open the boxes. Police said they are uncertain of what exactly was stolen during the separate incidents.

“If you recently used a USPS Collection Box located on the Wilton Post Office property during the time frame of the above incident please monitor your accounts,” police spokesman Lt. Rob Kluk said.

Any fraudulent activity can be reported to Wilton or Weston police departments for investigation.

Both incidents were referred to United States Postal Inspection Service for further investigation.

—PTomlinson@hearstmediact.com

Bat, not seen since 1940s, found in state

When the tiny, newborn bat was found clinging to a basement window screen in the Eastern part of the state, wildlife rehabilitators didn’t think it had much of a chance to survive.

At the time, the bat weighed about the same as three paper clips, according to a release from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and it wasn’t expected to live very long.

DEEP Master Wildlife Conservationist Maureen Heidtmann and bat rehabilitator Linda Bowen cared for the bat until it was healthy and fully grown by mid-September.

The bat turned out to be an eastern small-footed bat, the smallest bat species in the eastern United States and the first of its kind confirmed in Connecticut since the 1940s.

The eastern small-footed bat has been victim to human encroachment on its hibernation sites and the deadly fungus called white-nose syndrome.

The species’ presence in the state was inferred through the use of bio-acoustic data. Since then, DEEP said that acoustic data has shown several “hot spots” in the state, suggesting that the baby bat heralding the return of the species to Connecticut.

—Jordan.Fenster@hearstmediact