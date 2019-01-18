News Briefs: Dathan takes oath of office; $1.4B buyout bid for owner of Lohud

$1.4B buyout

bid for owner

of Lohud

The owner of USA Today, the Journal News and Lohud received an unsolicited buyout offer for nearly $1.4 billion from a holding company with some 200 U.S. publications.

Denver-based MNG Enterprises offered Gannett investors $12 for their shares, stating the goal of growing its newspaper business over time. Gannett is based in McLean, Va., and publishes the Journal News and its companion Lohud.com website from offices in White Plains, N.Y., just over the Greenwich line, having bought predecessor newspapers more than a half-century ago.

Gannett’s board issued a statement Monday morning indicating it will weigh the offer, with the board chaired by John Jeffry Louis III.

Doing business as Digital First Media and backed by Alden Global Capital, MNG’s publications include the Boston Herald, the San Jose Mercury News, the Orange County Register and the Denver Post.

— Alex.Soule@scni.com

Dathan takes

oath of office

NEW CANAAN — Lucy Dathan was officially sworn in on Jan. 9 as the state representative from the 142nd House District in a morning ceremony in the State Capitol.

“As I join the Legislature, I look forward to serving my constituents in Norwalk and New Canaan, making government more responsive and working hard for them in the upcoming session,” Dathan said, according to a news release.

Dathan will be serving as the vice chair of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee and will also be a member of the Appropriations and Human Services committees.

The Insurance and Real Estate Committee has cognizance of all matters relating to insurance law and real estate law. The Appropriations committee is the General Assembly’s budget-writing committee. Other issues under the committee’s jurisdiction include matters relating to state employees’ salaries, benefits and retirement, teachers' retirement and veterans' pensions and collective bargaining agreements and arbitration awards for all state employees.

The Human Services Committee has cognizance over all matters relating to the Department of Social Services, including institutions under its jurisdiction, the Office of Protection and Advocacy for Persons with Disabilities and the Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Lucy represents the 142nd District in Norwalk and New Canaan.