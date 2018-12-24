Search 
Mon Dec 24 2018

Home  

News  

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Opinion

Obituaries

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, December 24 News
News

New Canaan woman charged with disorderly conduct

Humberto J Rocha | on

NEW CANAAN — Linda Speranza, 47, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute, police said.

At 3:51 p.m. on Dec. 21, police were dispatched to a Lukes Wood Road after a report regarding a domestic dispute between two residents. Following an investigation, police issued Speranza a misdemeanor summons, charging her with disorderly conduct, and releasing her on a promise to appear in court.

Speranza was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

loading