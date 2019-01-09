New Canaan woman charged with DUI

NEW CANAAN — A 53-year-old New Canaan woman was arrested for allegedly drinking while driving, police said.

On Dec. 31 at 9:27 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling on Elm Street and allegedly saw the driver drinking from a green bottle while driving.

After pulling over the driver, identified as Marian Brennan, a search was conducted and it was determined the drink was alcoholic, police said.

Brennan subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was charged with drinking while driving and driving under the influence.

She posted $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.

