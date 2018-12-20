The Town Hall annex, formerly the Outback, sits behind Town Hall. The Town Hall annex, formerly the Outback, sits behind Town Hall. Photo: Greg Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Greg Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Canaan moves forward on Town Hall Annex 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Selectmen have approved a $44,000 contract to design the renovations on Town Hall Annex building.

The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously on Monday to enter into a contract with Gary Numberger, Architect, LLC for design and engineering services in connection with the renovation of the building often called the Outback. The $44,000 includes a $4,000 contingency.

The post-and-beam yellow building behind Town Hall, 77 Main St., is expected to be divided so that the upper and lower levels can function separately.

The lower level renovation would include creating offices and improving bathrooms with the expectation that the Human Services Department would be relocated, Building Superintendent Bill Oestmann told selectmen.

On the second floor, the town would install bathrooms and leave the main space open.

The town hopes to be able to rent the top floor to a local dance studio, Oestmann said. The studio would be active on weekends and from 4:30 to 9 p.m on weekdays, so it would not interfere with people working underneath, Oestmann said.

Selectman Nick Williams questioned if it is a “good thing to be competing with commercial landlords.”

The potential tenant is “not giving up current space he has in New Canaan” and “it is a part-time lease and not full-time lease,” Oestmann said.

Oestmann expects the Human Services Department would move from its current home in Vine Cottage, which is the yellow building at 61 Main St.

The Board of Finance unanimously approved $50,000 on Nov. 13 for architectural and engineering designs to fix the annex building.

The finance board included in its resolution that “it is the intention of the town to divest itself of the Vine Cottage upon relocation of the Health and Human Services Department to the Town Hall Annex.”