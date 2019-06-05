Search 
Fri Jun 14 2019

Man charged in stabbing brother multiple times

By Lisa Backus | on

HARTFORD - A city fire lieutenant was seriously injured Sunday when he was stabbed multiple times by his younger brother, according to WFSB.

Fire Lt. Roman Carter was not on duty when the stabbing occurred at around 10 p.m. on Park Street.

The 31-year-old Carter was seriously injured and was initially listed in critical condition, but is now considered stable, WFSB said.

His brother, Joshua Carter, 27, was found on Edgewood Street after the stabbing and charged with first-degree assault. He was held on $200,000 bond following his arraignment in Hartford Superior Court Monday.

