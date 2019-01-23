Letter to the editor: Drink responsibly during the Super Bowl

Drink responsibly during the Super Bowl

To the editor:

The big game is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to gather around the TV and crack open a cold one with your friends and family. Whatever the outcome of the game, everyone wins when you drink responsibly and make safe rides a part of your playbook.

That’s why we’re cheering for you to be the real MVP Super Bowl Sunday by helping to keep our roads and communities safe.

Over the past 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in the U.S. to promote alcohol responsibility and reduce drunk driving. You can use a ride-share service, designated driver, or public transportation, but whatever you do, make sure you plan ahead for safe rides.

No matter which team you’re rooting for, we should all agree on the fact that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. This Super Bowl Sunday — and every day — enjoy responsibly.

Tony Lota

Dichello Distributors, Inc.

Orange