Christopher DeMuth, 10, of New Canaan, and others get ready for the starting gun at Grace Community Church's 6th annual 5K Santa Run, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, held at New Canaan High School in New Canaan, Conn. Christopher DeMuth, 10, of New Canaan, and others get ready for the starting gun at Grace Community Church's 6th annual 5K Santa Run, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, held at New Canaan High School in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Santa Run attracts all ages 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Santa doesn’t always travel by sleigh, as evidenced by the red-hatted brigade afoot Saturday morning at the Grace Community Church’s sixth annual 5K Santa Run, held at New Canaan High School.

Around 150 people participated, including a small group of children who did a quick fun run before the main event.

“We thought it would get (our) kids thinking about what they can do for other people,” executive director Julia Hughes said of its origins, which were inspired by a friend from Wisconsin who has a similar event in her town.

This year’s proceeds will go to help the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.