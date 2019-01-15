Greenwich man charged with drug possession

NEW CANAAN — A 24-year-old man from Greenwich was charged with possession with intent to sell, police said.

On Jan. 14 at 10:06 p.m., an officer traveling northbound on the Merritt Parkway en-route to a call observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

After pulling over the driver, identified as Alec Peter Pajor, the officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, according to a police report. A subsequent investigation resulted in the discovery of marijuana and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle, police said.

Pajor was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell. He posted $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

