This image released by Warner Bros. shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, “A Star is Born.” The film led nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards with four nods including best ensemble on Wednesday, firmly establishing Bradley Cooper’s romantic revival as this year’s Academy Awards front runner. (Neal Preston/Warner Bros. via AP) less This image released by Warner Bros. shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, “A Star is Born.” The film led nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild ... more Photo: Neal Preston / Associated Press Photo: Neal Preston / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Granger on Film / ‘10 Best’ lists for 2018 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Covering all genres, here are my choices in alphabetical order, not preference.

FEATURE FILM:

“A Star Is Born,” “Black KKKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Green Book,” “Leave No Trace,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “The Rider,” and “Roma.”

DIRECTOR:

Ryan Coogler for “Black Panther,” Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born,” Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Peter Farrelly for “Green Book,” Debra Granik for “Leave No Trace,” John Krasinski for “A Quiet Place,” Mimi Leder for “On the Basis of Sex,” Spike Lee for “Black KKKlansman,” Rob Marshall for “Mary Poppins Returns,” and Chloe Zhao for “The Rider.”

ACTOR:

Christian Bale for “Vice,” Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born,” Willem Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate,” Steve Coogan for “Stan & Ollie,” Ben Foster for “Leave No Trace,” Hugh Jackman for “The Front Runner,” Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book,” Robert Redford for “The Old Man and the Gun,” and John David Washington for “Black KKKlansman.”

ACTRESS:

Yalitza Aparico for “Roma,” Emily Blunt for “Mary Poppins Returns,” Jessica Chastain for “Woman Walks Ahead,” Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Viola Davis for “Widows,” Elsie Fisher for “Eighth Grade,” Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born,” Melissa McCarthy for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Rosamund Pike for “A Private War,” and Charlize Theron for “Tully.”

SUPPORTING

ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali for “Green Book,” Adam Driver for “Black KKKlansman,” Sam Elliott for “A Star Is Born,” Richard E. Grant for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Michael Grayeyes for “Woman Walks Ahead,” Russell Hornsby for “The Hate U Give,” Michael B. Jordan for “Black Panther,” Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Mary Poppins Returns,” Jonathan Pryce for “The Wife,” and Sam Rockwell for “Vice.”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Amy Adams for “Vice,” Emily Blunt for “A Quiet Place,” Claire Foy for “First Man,” Nicole Kidman for “Boy Erased,” Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Thomasin Harcourt Mckenzie for “Leave No Trace,” Millicent Simmonds for “A Quiet Place,” Sissy Spacek for “The Old Man and the Gun,” Amandla Stenberg for “The Hate U Give,” and Michelle Yeoh for “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Read Full Article