Former caregiver turns herself in on theft charges

NEW CANAAN — A 25-year-old woman from Georgia recently turned herself in on credit card theft offenses she allegedly commited while working as a caregiver in New Canaan.

On Dec. 13, Tyetianna Owens-Coles went to the New Canaan Police Department to surrender herself on an active warrant. According to police, the original incident occurred in 2014 when Owens-Coles was a caregiver at a residence in New Canaan.

She had been accused of credit card theft, larceny, forgery and illegal use of a credit card.

Owens-Coles was charged with first-degree failure to appear and held in lieu of $10,000 bond. She appeared in court on Dec. 13.

