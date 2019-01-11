New Canaan YMCA Director of Special Needs Programming Carolynn Kaufman was presented with the Many Hands Award in the Constant Contributor category from the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut in December. New Canaan YMCA Director of Special Needs Programming Carolynn Kaufman was presented with the Many Hands Award in the Constant Contributor category from the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut in December. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community Buzz: New members art exhibition at Silvermine opens Sunday; YMCA special needs director receives Many Hands Award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

YMCA special needs director receives Many Hands Award

On Dec. 23, Carolynn Kaufman was presented with the Many Hands Award in the Constant Contributor category from the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut.

As the New Canaan YMCA’s director of special needs programming, Kaufman has touched the lives of many through interacting with families and those in our community with special needs.

Specifically, Kaufman has worked to organize and execute the Y’s local celebration of World Down Syndrome Day since 2012. World Down Syndrome Day is an event celebrated internationally since 2006 with the goal of promoting awareness and understanding of Down syndrome across the world.

“I am so touched and honored to receive this award! I truly enjoy working each day with our most special members and with many families and professionals to help provide enriching experiences for individuals of all abilities,” Kaufman said in a news release. “The New Canaan YMCA is such a special place that fully embraces this mission.”

The Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut thanked Kaufman for all of her dedication and hard work.

Under Kaufman’s leadership, the Y’s Special Needs Department serves over 100 children, teens, and young adults with special needs through inclusive and specialized programming, special events, employment, and volunteer opportunities.

Event to focus

on Connecticut’s African-American heroines

In honor of Black History Month the Norwalk Historical Society Museum is hosting a lecture about “Connecticut’s African American Heroines.” The event is at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at 141 East Ave. It is free of charge.

The 45-minute discussion, led by a speaker from the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame will explore some of Connecticut's most remarkable African American heroines, from women's rights advocate Maria Miller Stewart to civil rights catalyst Marian Anderson to pioneering artist Laura Wheeler Waring and current State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier.

Tony-award winner Anika Noni Rose will also be featured.

The group will explore the important contributions of African American women in Connecticut, event organizers said. The lecture will conclude with a question-and-answer session and refreshments. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged.

To register, visit https://ctafricanamericanheroines.brownpapertickets.com or call 203-846-0525.

The Norwalk Historical Society Museum parking is at City Hall, at 125 East Ave. The museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors next to the Norwalk Health Department.

In the case of inclement weather, the lecture will be rescheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 9.

For more information visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, email info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525.

