Carol Sing event to celebrate 100 years

A Carol Sing will be held on God's Acre in New Canaan Christmas Eve. New Canaan Beautification League members, including Kathy Lapolla, Rob Carpenter, Ty Tan, Jill Ernst and Faith Kerchoff, decorated the bandstand on God's Acre for the Christmas Eve Carol Sing.

NEW CANAAN — The New Canaan community will once again gather around a tree at the top of God’s Acre for the 100th anniversary of the Carol Sing, set for 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The top of the hill is ready and bandstand has been constructed, thanks to a donation from Brown Thayer Shedd Insurance.

“When I read about call for help this year, I made the call and offered our support. Brown Thayer Shedd is thrilled to be a part of this and look forward to seeing everyone on God’s Acre on Christmas Eve,” said Tim Brown, of Brown Thayer Shedd. Its donation will cover the costs of building the bandstand and adding some extra lighting to the tree on God’s Acre.

Members of the New Canaan Beautification League decorated the stage earlier this week, in preparation for the century-old town tradition.

From that stage, the New Canaan Town Band — the second oldest such ensemble in the United States — will play classic Christmas music, accompanying hundreds gathered on God’s Acre.

Joining Brown Thayer Shedd in reaching out have been Rand Insurance and Karl Chevrolet, according to Chamber of Commerce Director Tucker Murphy.

Murphy, Leo Karl, Steve Karl, Scott Gress, Steve Benko and Tom Stadler, all as private citizens, formed a committee to oversee organization of the event with an eye toward guaranteeing the songs ring into new years to come. A fund has been established under the New Canaan Community Foundation.

All are welcome to make a donation, big or small, to endow this event for years to come, Murphy said.

Checks should be made payable to New Canaan Community Foundation, C/O Tucker Murphy, 91 Elm St., New Canaan CT 06840.