Search 
Fri Jan 25 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Police Reports

Community  

Events

Real Estate

Opinion

Obituaries

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, January 25 News
News

A note to readers of New Canaan News

on
  • Photo: Staff
    Photo: Staff
Photo: Staff
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
Photo: Staff

New Canaan News has joined forces with its sister newspaper, the New Canaan Advertiser, which has covered the town for more than 110 years. In order to stay up-to-date with all the news that matters in New Canaan, please visit us at www.ncadvertiser.com.

This website will not be updated after January 24, 2019, but we will keep these pages open for you to use as an archive of past stories.

We hope you will continue to follow local news about government, schools, police, business and sports by bookmarking the New Canaan Advertiser website.

If you have a news tip, please contact editor John Kovach. For non-urgent news you’d like to share, please use this form.

You can also follow us on our Facebook page.

We look forward to continuing to be part of your life in New Canaan.

loading